COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 404 New Cases; Pushing Tally To 57,037

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh have reported the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases so far this month, after 404 more people got affected with the infections and pushing the state’s tally of confirmed cases to 57,037, informed a senior health department official.

The death toll remained unchanged at 282 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, informed the State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 582, followed by West Kameng at 174, Changlang (138), Lower Dibang Valley (91), Lohit (83) and Namsai at 77 cases, stated Jampa.

However, these new cases include five personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jawans as well as seven inmates of Jullang Jail, added the State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa.

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,476 active cases, while 55,279 people have recovered from the disease so far. A total of 12,18,216 samples have been tested for COVID-19, the official said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 21.38 per cent.

Meanwhile, the State Immunization Officer Dimong Padung said that altogether 15,39,873 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 jabs.