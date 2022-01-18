COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1280 New Cases, 17.03% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1280 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 17.03%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 8869. While, a total of 1,53,758 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 573 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

Out of the total samples tested on January 17, 2022, 559 samples belonged to males, while 721 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 708 belonged to symptomatic patients, 334 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,44,316. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 137 cases, TrueNAT detected 66 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1042 & 35 positive cases respectively.