Congress Appoints Ratankumar Singh As Working President Of Manipur Unit

NET Web Desk

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Dr. Kh. Ratankumar Singh as its working president on Monday, said a press release issued by the party on Monday.

Recently, the Manipur Congress vice-president Kh Ratankumar Singh resigned from the party post, just ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

Ratankumar’s appointment as working president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee has been approved by the AICC president, Sonia Gandhi, as informed by the party’s General Secretary K.C. Venu Gopal.

Singh earlier stated that he has quit the post but did not resign from the primary membership of the party.

The former education minister, Kh Ratankumar Singh unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections in 2017 from the Mayang Imphal constituency.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.