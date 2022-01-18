Manipur : Congress Sacks Thangmeiband Legislator Joykisan Singh

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) based on recommendations of Disciplinary Action Committee have announced the suspension of MLA Kh Joykisan Singh from the Indian National Congress (INC).

According to a press release issued today, concerned decision has been taken “under Article XIX of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress readwith Clause (h) of ‘MISCELLANEOUS’ provided under Article XXVII of the said constitution.”

“On his suspension, Shri Kh. Joykisan Singh ceased to be a primary member of Indian National Congress with immediate effect.” – the order further reads.

As per IFP report, Singh joined as member of the Manipur Legislative Assembly since 2012 and was elected as MLA from Thangmeiband constituency in Imphal West district.