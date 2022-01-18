Manipur Reports 32 New Omicron Cases; Pushing Tally To 39

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continues to emerge with “Omicron Variant” which is believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In a major such development, 32 more Omicron cases have been detected today in the northeastern state of Manipur pushing the tally to thirty-nine (39) on Monday, as informed by a health department bulletin.

According to a press release issued by the Manipur director of health services, K Rajo Singh, a total of 32 Omicron cases were detected in various districts of the state. He urged the people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour and take both jabs of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, he also appealed the general public to wear face masks as it has been found effective against all variants of COVID-19.”Be alert and do not panic”, the release added.

Recently, Director of Health Services informed about the six Omicron cases detected in the northeastern state of Manipur which pushed the total tally to seven. Out of these six new Omicron patients, one was a female foreign returnee, while another is the male visitor who has already left the state.

Its worthy to note that the first-ever case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in Manipur on December 2021. This first case of Omicron variant was detected into a patient who had returned to the northeastern state from Tanzania.

Classified as “Variant of Concern”, the B.1.1.529 variant or ‘Omicron’ was first reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 24, 2021.