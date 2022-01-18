Manipur Youth Stranded In Kazakhstan For 9 Days; Finally Back To Home

NET/UT News Desk

Recent turmoil in Kazakhstan rocked due to massive protests since the commencement of New Year was marked with violence and looting. A youth hailing from the northeastern state of Manipur, Luiramsing zimik who reportedly stranded in the Republic of Kazakhstan for the last 9 days has finally returned back to his residence in Ukhrul district on Sunday.

According to Ukhrul Times report, Zimik was on his way back to India from Seoul, South Korea through a connecting flight at Almaty, Kazakhstan which was supposed to leave for New Delhi the following day of January 6. He left for Seoul on the January 5 and arrived at Almaty Kazakhstan on an Asiana OZ 577 plane the same day but was left stuck there. is pursuing a Masters in Divinity at South Korea’s Hoseo University.

“By the time my turn came, all the rooms were taken. The Korean officials tried their best to help me. Then I started looking for another hotel on my own. The streets were all quiet and there were very few people out. I got a room in the hotel where I am staying now — after walking for hours. Later, I tried reaching out to the Indian mission but could not do so. Finally, that happened through my parents in India,” – Zimik told The Indian Express.

The Ukhrul Times report further read, the family of Luiramsing Zimik also issued an acknowledgement letter as a show of gratitude to everyone who contributed their effort in bringing him back home safe and sound. The acknowledgement note read : “I, Luiramsing Zimik, extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for helping me evacuate Kazakhstan on time. I reached Manipur on the 16th of January safe and sound. I thank the MoS of External Affairs, Hon’ble Minister Shri. RK Ranjan for promptly aiding my situation from the day I got held up in Kazakhstan till I reached my hometown Manipur. I also would like to thank the Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri. Biren Singh for the tremendous effort shown in bringing me home. My heartfelt gratitude goes to Shri. Lorho S. Pfoze, member of the Lok Sabha (Outer) for helping us connect with the right people. I am grateful to many other people who I cannot personally mention here. My trust in the Government of India remains intact. Last but not the least, I thank the Almighty for taking me through this ride in peace. I feel blessed to have received all the prayer support from my people.”

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/after-caught-in-kazakh-for-9-days-luiramsing-zimik-is-home/)