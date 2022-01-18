Mizoram : 52% COVID-19 Fatalities Reported During January 2022 Excluding Aizawl Localities

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana today held a meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mizoram branch and discussed ways to curb the spread of COVID-19 outside the Aizawl Municipal Corporation Area.

Doctors from IMA reported that during 2020 and the past year, 70% of Covid positive cases were reported from AMC area whereas during the last few months, 70% of positive cases have been reported outside of AMC, mostly from far-flung villages.

According to reports published by the Zoram Medical College in October 2021, less than 30% of Covid fatalities were reported from outside AMC whereas the number rose to 34% in November and 66% in December. During the month of January this year, 52% of Covid deaths have been reported from outside of AMC area, and majority of them are above 60 years with co-morbidities.

During the meeting, it has been decided that current spurt of Covid-19 in villages should be made a priority and an advisory must be given to residents not to take any medication within their reach. Health workers and ASHA will keep a strict vigil on senior citizens and those with co-morbidities, thereby advising people to strictly follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The meeting also decided that wherever there are no health workers present, teachers and Anganwadi workers must take-up the job of identifying high risk population and there should be facilities for easily transporting patients with serious symptoms to Covid Care Centres (CCCs) located in district headquarters.