Mizoram : Chhingchhip Sainik School Principal Calls-Upon Governor; Discusses Infrastructural Progress

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a bid to apprise about the recent infrastructural progress of Sainik School, Chhingchhip, its Principal, Wg. Cdr Sharul Hameed and his Deputy today met the Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan.

The Sainik School at Chhingchhip is among the first 33 Sainik Schools in the country to admit girl students after the same was approved by Defence Ministry from the academic session 2021-2022.

It has been admitting girl cadets since 2018, and six girl cadets were admitted to the school which is located at two-and-a-half hour’s drive from state capital Aizawl. Majority of the girls are from Mizoram, with a few girls from other Northeastern states.

The girls are given the same standard as the boy cadets in terms of physical, academic and psychological training and education. They have given excellent performance in all the fields.

With a true spirit towards gender equality, the girl cadets must also clear all the Sainik School examinations — a tough one that requires a disciplined and dedicated preparation. After clearing the examination, the girls have to undergo medical examination before being selected for the final admission.

The Sainik School Principal, Wg. Cdr Sharul Hameed reported to the Governor that there are a total of 300 students from Class 6 to Class 10 and authorities are expected to enhance to its full capacity of 420 seats when it is open for class 11 and 12 students in the near future. He also said that 67% of the total seats are reserved for students of the home state while 33% can be applied by outsiders.

“On the infrastructural progress of the school, Wg.Cdr Sharul Hameed informed the Governor that a few more structures have come up along with the construction of some facilities nearing completion through the funding received from the state government. He however revealed that the funding has been stalling for a few years and hampering the school’s ambition to catch up with the qualities and standards of other Sainik Schools. In this connection, he had requested the Governor to intervene and help speed up the progress of Sainik School, Chhingchhip in order to render the qualities of education, as promised initially to its boarding students.” – informed DIPR report.

Meanwhile, the Sainik School at Chhingchhip, Mizoram has gained immense popularity since its establishment in April 21, 2017. Each year, aspiring students join coaching classes in preparation for the Sainik School entrance examination which are held at three locations – Aizawl, Lunglei and Chhingchhip.