Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.3 Jolts Manipur & Mizoram

NET Web Desk

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Churachandpur, Manipur at roughly 7.52 AM on Tuesday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck at ‘46 kms East-Northeast (ENE)’ of Ngopa, Mizoram.

The earthquake struck at 24.07 degrees latitude and 93.62 degrees longitude. Its depth, on the other hand, was measured to be 15 kms.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 18-01-2022, 07:52:14 IST, Lat: 24.07 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 15 Km ,Location: 46km ENE of Ngopa, Mizoram, India” – tweeted by the National Center for Seismology.

According to IANS report, this comes amidst media reports of another 4.9-magnitude quake in Xizang area of Tibet, close to the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, that struck at 4.29 am. Its tremors were also felt in Arunachal Pradesh.

It’s worth noting that geologists believe the Kopili fault zone, which is closer to the Himalayan Frontal Thrust, is the primary cause of these jolts. This is a seismically active area falling in the highest Seismic Hazard Zone V.

A 300-kilometer-long and 50-kilometer-wide lineament that runs from Manipur’s western border to the tri-junction of Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam. Lower crustal dextral strike-slip earthquakes are generated by the Kopili fault, which is a transpressional fracture.