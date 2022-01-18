People Unwilling To Get Vaccinated, Can Stay At Home : Assam CM 

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday asserted that vaccination against the COVID-19 is not mandatory for the citizens but people who unwilling to get themselves administered with the jab must stay at home.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sarma stated that that those unwilling to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter offices, restaurants and attend meetings. “People not willing to get vaccinated can stay back at home. In Assam, if necessary, then the Covid-19 vaccination certificate will have to be shown. We cannot allow anti-public work to happen,” Sarma told reporters.

Its worthy to note that recently, the Assam chief minister informed that people who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed entry into public places from January 16. “Those not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places like district courts, hotels, markets etc. from tomorrow. There is no situation of a lockdown in Assam yet, but wearing a mask is a must,” – stated the Assam CM.

Till now, authorities have administered more than 40 million vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries in Assam of which 203,392 doses were administered on Monday. However, Assam has so far recorded 653,717 Covid-19 cases, 6,217 related deaths, 622,205 recoveries and 23,948 active cases.