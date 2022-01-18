Sikkim : Crossfit Event Postponed Due to COVID-19 Surge

Crossfit Sukhim, the first-of-its-kind fitness event which was slated to be held from January 22 & 23 in the northeastern state of Sikkim has been postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 infections.

A joint initiative undertaken by four Sikkim-based gymnasiums – Iron Pump Sweat Shop, Fit Stop, Bobby’s Gym & Namchi Indoor Gym and Fitness, the main aim of this event is to promote fitness and generate awareness on the same among youth.

The crossfit is a popular fitness industry across the globe. It was supposed to be held on Khelgaon, Resithang on January 22 & 23, 2022 but due to recent spurt in COVID-19 cases, the authorities has cancelled permission.

According to General Secretary of organizing committee, Sunil Gurung, “we have not received new dates and if situation improves then the event will be held in January and new dates will be informed through media.”

“Even though the event has been postponed but the special guest CRPF body building team coach and inspector manager, Borun Yumnam from Manipur is visiting Sikkim on January 21 and he will meet the fitness enthusiasts in an event called eat and dine which will be held in a local restaurant here at Gangtok. The event will comprise of tickets and he will be giving Body Building tips to amateur athletes and will also conduct an interaction session.” – informed Abhishek Pradhan, member of the organizing committee.