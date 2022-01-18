Sikkim Government Bans Milk Packages From Other States; Order Effective From January 19

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In view of the COVID-19 surge and to prevent deadly outcomes of this infection, the Sikkim Government has decided to temporarily ban the import of milk packages in pouches or milk cans from outside the state.

The same was informed through a notification issued by the Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH & VS), Government of Sikkim on Monday.

“The Government of Sikkim noticed that there are various forms of fresh, processed and unprocessed milk in pouches and cans are entering from outside the state for marketing within the state of Sikkim. Random quality and consumer observations of these milk supplies from private entities reports that such milk sources either not meeting the quality requirements or inconsistent in their quality standards.” – states the notification.

“As of now, such milk sources are not being regulated and monitored for quality assurance by the state of Sikkim including for its handling, processing, maintenance of cold chain. Further, the manual handling on the surface area of these milk pouches and milk in cans are very high, the chances of spreading of COVID-19 through these means are also very high,” – the notification further reads.