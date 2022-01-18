Sikkim Lady Clears AIFF Category-II Football Referee Examination

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A member of the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) Referee Board, Sen Hangma Subba has successfully cleared all the tests required in the national level category-2 Football Referee examination conducted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on January 11, 2022 at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Hailing from Langang of West Sikkim, Subba is among the 14 women referees who qualified for this examination.

According to an official communication issued by AIFF, New Delhi, Subba is the 4th women referee from the northeastern state of Sikkim who has earned this certification.

Ms. Phurki Lhamu Bhutia, Ms. Reshmi Chettri and Ms. Precilla are already in the panel of AIFF as category-2 referees, informed a press release issued by the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) President Menla Ethenpa.

The SFA President Ethenpa referred the same as yet another feat, after one more female referee has qualified this tough examination.