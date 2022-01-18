Tripura Government To Impose Night Curfew From 8 PM Onwards During January 21-30

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 18, 2022 : Tripura government on Tuesday expressed their grave concern over the upward trajectory of COVID-19 cases in last seven days across the state.

In view of the stiff rise of COVID-19 infections across the state, the state government had decided to impose night curfew from 8 PM instead of 9 PM from January 21 to 30 next.

The council of ministers under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a meeting reviewed the present scenario of COVID-19 in Tripura and took series of decisions on Tuesday.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala on Tuesday evening, cabinet spokesperson and Information & Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury said “In every cabinet meeting, the council of ministers discuss on the ongoing scenario of COVID-19 situation and expressed their grave concern over the spike of positive cases across the state”.

“In last seven days, a total of 6,491 persons were found to be infected and among them, 6,459 are in home isolation while 14 persons succumbed. Today’s positivity rate of COVID-19 stood at 23.15 percent in Agartala Municipal Corporation area while the rate is 10.72 percent in entire state”, he added.

Minister also said “Multiplexes, shopping malls, cinema halls, amusement parks, picnic spots, exhibitions and fairs will remain closed until further orders. The religious activities like ‘Kirtan’ have to be completed by January 23 next.”

In case of government establishments within Agartala Municipal Corporation area, cabinet spokesperson said “The offices will run with 50 percent strength in all offices within the capital city while higher officials starting from Joint Secretary ranks will have to visit offices”.

Speaking further about vaccination issue, Chowdhury said “In Tripura, first dose has been administered among 90,251 teenagers i.e. 42.37 percent aging between 15 to 18 years while a total of 48,64,155 doses had been administered among people above 18 years of age across the state”.

He asserted “Three-day long special vaccination camps shall be organized at 734 schools from January 19 onwards. Every minister including the Chief Minister has been scheduled to visit schools in all the eight districts during this 3-day long special drive for vaccination”.