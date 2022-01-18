Tripura Recorded 7,407 Positive Cases; 14 Fatalities In Last 10 Days

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 18, 2022 : An upward trajectory of COVID-19 cases has been witnessed in the last 10 days recording a total number of 7,407 positive cases and 14 deaths in Tripura.

In the last 24 hours, Tripura has recorded the highest single-day spike with 1,385 COVID-19 positive cases and four deaths while the positivity rate stood at 14.86 percent.

During the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a spurt in the number of infections among people across Tripura. However, no case of the Variant of Concern (VoC) ‘Omicron’ has been reported so far in the state.

According to the Tripura’s Health department bulletin, a total of 206 positive cases with 5.15 percent positivity has been reported on January 9; 176 cases and one death while positivity rate stood at 4.83 percent on January 10; 579 cases and 7.09 percent positivity rate on January 11; 783 cases and 9.18 percent positivity rate on January 12; 916 cases and one dead while positivity rate stood at 9.10 percent on January 13; and 1007 cases with 10.58 percent positivity rate on January 14.

From January 15 onwards, the queue of deaths did not stop and a total of 12 persons died due to COVID-19 along with comorbidities, a health official said. On January 15, 546 people were infected with three deaths and the positivity rate is 9.49 percent; on January 16, 1168 people were infected with three more deaths and 13.35 percent is the positivity rate; on January 17, 641 positive cases with two deaths and 11.83 percent positivity rate; and on January 18, 1385 positive cases with four deaths and positivity rate stood at 14.86 percent, the health bulletin added.

Analyzing the positive cases of the last ten days in eight districts of Tripura, it is found that the West Tripura district had recorded the highest number of infected persons and the total number is 4,079. Hence, a total percentage of 55.07 percent of patients are hailing from West district including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC). However, a total of 1,346 patients had been recovered in the last 10 days across the state.