Arunachal Pradesh Government To Impart Japanese As New Skills Among Youth : Governor 

In an attempt to strengthen the vast scope of interface between Arunachal Pradesh and Japan, thereby enhancing people-to-people contact and joint ventures, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu & Governor Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) on Tuesday interacted with Japan’s Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki through virtual medium from the Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

During this meeting, the Governor emphasized on “imparting Japanese language as a new skill to the youths of the state.” Their discussions revolved around new areas of mutual aid and endeavour for the progress and prosperity of India and Japan.

Meanwhile, the Governor also expressed hope that “the age-old bond (between the two countries) is strengthened further with joint ventures and cooperation”, and emphasized on improving the state’s education sector, proposed starting student and faculty exchange programmes at the university level and online interactions among the school and college students of both countries.

Highlighting the vast potential for religious tourism in the state, the governor advocated “cooperation in the Indo-Japanese tourism sector”, and apprised on the significance of sharing scientific know-how to mitigate natural calamities.

Besides, the governor also advocated on commencing Japanese assembly line factories along the frontier state, which will help generate employment avenues for the state’s youths. He also suggested collaborating in hydropower and non-conventional sources of energy sectors.

Both the Governor & CM invited the ambassador to visit Arunachal Pradesh, particularly the Tawang monastery and the monastery in Namsai.