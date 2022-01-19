Assam : Eastern Swamp Deer Population Declining In Kaziranga Due To Floods

NET Web Desk

With the rise in floods, the wildlife population suffers extreme challenges to sustain. Often considered as a major obstacle witnessed in the Kaziranga National Park, each year a set of these habitats are stranded out of their residences, not knowing where to put themselves up. According to the ‘Eastern Swamp Deer Estimation 2022’, population of vulnerable eastern swamp deer in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has decreased to 868, which was 907 in 2018.

The estimation which was carried out on January 10 and 11 marked the presence of 173 males, 557 females and 138 yearlings. “There is a slight decrease in population in comparison to 907 counted in 2018. This is mainly due to two high floods.” – informed an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Its worthy to note that this is for the first time, estimation of the eastern swamp deer was carried out in the entire Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

As per ‘Wetland Bird Estimation 2021-2022’ conducted in the entire Kaziranga Tiger Reserve counted 66,776 birds of 126 species using the point count method. Out of this, 42,205 birds were counted in the Kaziranga National Park area while 24,571 birds were counted in Laokhowa and Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuaries.

However, the number of bar-headed geese topped the list with 16,552 birds followed by Northern Pintail (9,493), Common Teal (5,631). It also found 2,236 Ferruginous Duck.