Assam : Probe Ordered Into Traffic Congestion Incident During CM’s Nagaon Visit

NET Web Desk

A probe has been initiated into the recent traffic congestion on National Highway-37 in Nagaon district of Assam, which occurred on January 15 during a visit of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to PTI report, the incident gathered attention after a video went viral on social media platforms, where the CM was seen scolding the Nagaon Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nisarg Hivare for stopping vehicles to make hussle-free way for Sarma’s carcade.

“On Saturday, a large number of vehicles were stopped on NH 37 at Gomothagaon area of the district where the chief minister was on an official visit. The deputy commissioner has announced an inquiry into the traffic congestion,” – the PTI report quoted an official as saying. Besides, the official has also sought a detailed report on the incident.

Its worthy to note that seeing the long queue of vehicles on the highway, Sarma on Saturday publicly scolded Hivare for allegedly halting traffic to make way for the chief minister’s convoy. The video clip of this incident shown on local TV news channels were later circulated through social media platforms. It showed Sarma standing on the highway with one bus and a truck waiting in front of him and many officials along with his personal security officers.

“In our state we want to create a culture where DC, SP or any govt servant or public representative irrespective of background, intellectual capacity or popularity will work only for the people. Changing the babu mindset is tough, but we are determined to achieve our goal. Janta hi Janardhan,” the Assam CM later said.