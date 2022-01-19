Border Row : Assam & Meghalaya To Divide 36 Sq Kms Disputed Land Equally

NET Web Desk

In a bid to sort-out the long pending boundary conflict on the “six areas of difference”, the northeastern states of Assam & Meghalaya have agreed to the principle of dividing about 36 sq kms of disputed land at 6 places between them in equal parts.

However, conflicts in 6 other remaining areas termed as “complicated” will be taken-up for settlement in the next phase. Recently, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that a roadmap has been prepared to figure-out an amicable settlement of border disputes with Meghalaya in six areas of difference through mutual discussions at top level of both the governments.

Through a series of tweets, he confirmed the news, “Our efforts to resolve Assam-Meghalaya border row have started bearing fruits as 6 of the 12 areas of difference have been identified for resolution in the first phase. During an interaction, briefed representatives of all political parties on the progress made so far.”

Its worthy to note that for settling the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government had formed three regional committees each, which is led by Cabinet ministers and officials of the two northeastern states. These committees were directed to focus on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.