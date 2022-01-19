COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 350 New Cases; Pushing Tally To 57,387

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 350 fresh new cases and pushing the state’s tally of confirmed cases to 57,387 which is 54 less than the previous day, informed a senior health official.

The death toll remained unchanged at 282 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, informed the State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has the highest number of active cases at 115, West Kameng – 40, Namsai (37), Papumpare (30), Changlang (27), East Siang and Lohit with 18 cases each and Lower Dibang Valley reported 17 cases, the official said.

However, these new cases include two personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), added the State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa.

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,697 active cases, while 129 more people recuperated from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 55,408. The coronavirus recovery rate now stands at 96.55 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,19,664 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,448 on Tuesday, the official said, adding that the positivity ratio stood at 24.17 per cent. The State Immunization Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 15,45,665 people have been inoculated so far in the state. At least 42,079 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose and 9,187 senior citizens have received the booster jab.