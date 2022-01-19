COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1312 New Cases; 16.02% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1312 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 16.02%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 9012. While, a total of 1,55,071 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 574 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 8190 samples were tested on January 18, 2022, out of which 645 samples belonged to males, while 667 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 752 belonged to symptomatic patients, 560 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,45,485. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 191 (33.10%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 68 (27.31%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1012 (13.93%) & 41 (40.19%) positive cases respectively.