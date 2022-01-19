Manipur : Security Forces Foil Major Attack In Chandel; Recover IED

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Manipur has been under continuous surveillance of defence experts and paramilitary personnel, since the deadly ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy which took place last year. In a shocking such development, the security forces on Tuesday foiled a major attack in Manipur after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered from Chandel district.

Based on specific inputs, a joint operation was conducted by the Manipur Police along with Joupi and Phundrei Battalions of Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGAR) (South) under Spear Corps, and recovered the IED from a location adjacent to Kuljang Village.

Meanwhile, this operation led to timely identification and disarming of the IED by the bomb disposal squad, as informed by an official release.

According to ANI report, the IED was meant to target the movement of local populace as well as the Security Forces along the Sugnu – Joupi road.

However, after sanitization of the area, the recovered IED was destroyed on the spot for ensuring security and prevention of any loss to life or property.