Meghalaya Government Cannot Be Blamed On Illegal Coal Trade : Deputy CM To AITC

NET Web Desk

Despite repeated tragedies & ban, illegal coal-mining or what one refer as “rat-hole mining” and its transportation continues unabated across the northeastern state of Meghalaya, thereby escalating tensions among higher authorities. Responding to statements forwarded by the opposition party – All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) criticizing the state government on concerned illegal activities, the Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday asserted that state government cannot be blamed blatantly for any instance of such activities, especially when an Act is in place and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is monitoring those.

“Are you trying to say the government is making the criminal activities happen?” – asked the Deputy Chief Minister.

The Deputy CM further added that “We have been ensuring that no illegal mining activity takes place after the NGT banned mining of coal in Meghalaya in April 2014”.

Its worthy to note that the former CM and now a member of AITC, Mukul Sangma recently demanded for a court-monitored probe to inspect the illegal coal trade continuing in the state.