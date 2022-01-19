Meghalaya Government Hikes Upper Age Limit Of Job Aspirants By 5 Years 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal meant to enhance the upper age limit of government job aspirants by 5 years, informed Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

“We have decided to have age relaxation for entry into government services.” – asserted the CM. Currently, the upper age limit set for aspirants is 27 years in the general category, while 32 years for applicants belonging to Scheduled Tribes (STs).

According to the chief minister, candidates in the general category can now apply for government jobs until the age of 32 years. While, for government job seekers belonging to Scheduled Tribes, the maximum age limit for applying has been enhanced to 37 years, Sangma said.

Speaking with reporters, Sangma added, “However, this will not be applicable for certain departments like police which require physical fitness as criteria”.