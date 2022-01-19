Ministry Of Education Announces ‘Kala Utsav 2021’ Results; Check-Out Ranks Of Northeastern States

NET Web Desk

Northeastern States have attained remarkable positions in the recently declared results of ‘Kala Utsav 2021’ – a national level art festival aiming to nurture and showcase the artistic talent of school students at the secondary stage in the country which was launched online on January 1, 2022 through a digital platform.

According to the results, in the folk dance category – a Tripura girl has been adjudged with the 3rd prize. In Classical dance category – a lad hailing from the northeastern state of Tripura has attained the second position.

If Classical vocal music is taken into account, a Tripura girl has attained the second position. In Vocal music-traditional folk category, a girl hailing from Assam has been adjudged with the first position.

However, a Tripura girl attained the second position in the category ‘Instrumental Music-Classical’. Two Sikkim lads – Master Tshering Lhendup Lepcha and Master Samdup Lepcha have attained first and second positions in the ‘3-Dimensional Visual Arts’ & ‘Instrumental Music-Traditional Folk’ category respectively.

A Mizoram girl named Lalruatfeli from Kids Care School has attained the first position in ‘3-Dimensional Visual Arts’ category. Besides, a Manipur lad has won the second prize in ‘Indigenous Toys and Games’ category.

‘Kala Utsav 2021’ is an initiative undertaken by the Ministry of Education (MoE) under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan which recognizes the importance of aesthetics and artistic experiences for secondary-level students, thereby playing a major role in generating awareness among youth about India’s rich cultural heritage and its vibrant diversity.

Meanwhile, a total of 35 teams have participated in ‘Kala Utsav 2021’, from different states, Union Territories (UTs), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti schools where 582 students demonstrated their talent. Out of these participants, 291 girls and 291 boys participated in Kala Utsav 2021 including 5 Divyang participants.

In the competitions of ‘Kala Utsav 2021’ organized from January 1-12, 2022, a total of nine art forms, namely – 1. Vocal Music – Classical 2. Vocal Music – Traditional Folk 3. Instrumental Music – Classical 4. Instrumental Music – Traditional Folk 5. Dance – Classical 6. Dance – Folk 7. Visual Arts Two – dimensional 8. Visual Arts Three – dimensional 9. Indigenous Toys and Games were included.