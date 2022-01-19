Sikkim : Man Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Assaulting His Sister

Violence against women have been escalating since decades, leading to immense mental trauma. In a similar such shameless act, a 20-years-old adult have been taken into custody by Gyalshing police for alleged involvement in sexually assaulting his 14-yrs-old younger sister.

According to police report, the concerned police station has received a written report from ward Panchayat of Singdong, 12 Singyang, Chumbong GPU Kinzang Phuti Lepcha on Tuesday informing that she had received a telephonic information from Karma Doma Bhutia of Sang Martam stating that her 14 yrs old daughter has been tested positive for pregnancy.

Based on the information, she called-up the victim and further enquiry led to the revelation that her own 20 years old brother was behind the shameless act. The victim also revealed that they had sexual intercourse repeatedly since 2020 to September 2021.

The accused has been apprehended who is currently under police custody. However, the victim has been handed over to the member of child welfare committee, Gyalshing after the completion of her medical examination and all legal formalities.

Furthermore, a case has been registered against the accused under 6/5 J (II)/5 L/5 N OF Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) ACT, 2012, R/W SEC. 376 IPC.