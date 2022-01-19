Sikkim : STNM Hospital Performs Critical Surgery Of Massive Cardiac Arrest

According to IPR report, the Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department, Dr P. Senthil Kumar was brought to STNM Hospital after stroke. He has undergone a surgery and now his health condition is improving, informed the Cardiologist Dr D.P. Rai.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH & VS) Lok Nath Sharma also visited the hospital and enquired about his health status. He expressed the heartiest gratitude to the entire medical team for their commendable role in saving lives, and conveyed gratitude of the Chief Minister thereby applauding the dedication and efficiency of medical professionals and facilities available along the hospital.