Arunachal Pradesh : Educationalist ‘Uncle Moosa’ To Receive ‘Dakshina-Ravunni Menon Award 2021’ 

Noted educationalist & social activist of Arunachal Pradesh, Sathyanarayan Mundayoor, fondly referred as ‘Uncle Moosa’ have been selected for the prestigious ‘Dakshina-Ravunni Menon Award 2021’ for his lifelong contribution in promoting educational standards and fostering a culture of reading among youth residing along far-flung areas of the northeastern state.

The famed ‘Dakshina-Ravunni Menon Award 2021’ is instituted by Dakshina, a Chennai-based cultural organization presented in memory of its founder Ravunni Menon. This award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,001 along with citation and a sculpture.

However, this cash prize will be utilized for further promoting educational standards in Arunachal Pradesh, stated Uncle Moosa.

He has rendered selfless service to the community through upliftment of children from backward castes in remote tribal areas. Pioneer of the Lohit Youth Library Movement, Mundayoor was recently conferred with the fourth highest civilian honour – Padma Shri Award, for playing a ‘seminal role’ in generating awareness about significance of education among youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

Born at Arangodukara Mundayoor Mana in Thrissur district of Kerala, in 1979, Mundayoor left his job as a revenue officer in Mumbai and shifted to Lohit in Arunachal Pradesh. He has managed to establish 13 bamboosa libraries in remote areas like Wakro, Chongkham, Lathaw, and Anjaw.

These libraries include more than 10,000 books ranging from the works of Roald Dahl and Ruskin Bond to Amar Chitra Katha. Now, these libraries turn into a hub of activities that include story-telling, quizzes, booking readings, and enactments. Uncle Moosa has also written a children’s book in Malayalam on the folk heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.