Arunachal Pradesh’s ’50th Golden Jubilee Celebration’ Kickstarts In Ziro Valley

NET Web Desk

The month-long celebrations of the 50th anniversary of naming of Arunachal Pradesh kickstarts in Ziro Valley of Lower Subansiri district where the state got its name and Union Territory status in 1972. Featuring cultural and literary events, indigenous games and sports, the festival will showcase rich tradition and culture of the state.

On the auspicious occasion of ’50th Golden Jubilee celebrations’ of naming of Arunachal Pradesh, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today paid floral tributes at the effigy of the first Agency Councillor of North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA) – late Dani Kunia. Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh CM informed the same.

Paid floral tribute to late Shri Dani Kunia Ji, first Agency Councillor of North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA) this morning at Ziro, on the auspicious Golden Jubilee celebration of naming of #ArunachalPradesh. pic.twitter.com/5oH7JuBrGC — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 20, 2022

During the occasion, the Arunachal Pradesh CM has also inaugurated a new District Secretariat building at Ziro. Taking to Twitter, he confirmed the same, “On auspicious day of 50 years of naming of Arunachal Pradesh, happy to dedicate to people a new District Secretariat building at Ziro. We are happy fulfilling our promises for good public infrastructure. I congratulate the people of Lower Subansiri for this magnificent asset.”

On auspicious day of 50 years of naming of Arunachal Pradesh, happy to dedicate to people a new District Secretariat building at Ziro. We are happy fulfilling our promises for good public infrastructure. I congratulate the people of Lower Subansiri for this magnificent asset. pic.twitter.com/lZ4kvW4JAm — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 20, 2022

Its worthy to note that the frontier state had also roped-in the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the Brand Ambassador of ‘50 Years of Arunachal Pradesh’ celebration, who attended the media campaign for the festivities last year, in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and State Assembly Speaker P D Sona – the Chairman of the organizing committee.

The committee earlier announced that this month-long celebration will also carry-out a campaign of substance abuse, thereby generating awareness about the severe obstacles that illicit drugs represent to society as a whole and especially to the youth.

This month-long event will culminate on February 20, 2022 at Itanagar during the 36th Statehood Day celebrations.

Formerly known as the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA), it gained the Union Territory (UT) status on January 20, 1972 and was renamed as Arunachal Pradesh, which attained the recognition of a full-fledged state with effect from February 20, 1987.

(This is a developing story. More details from the celebrations awaited)