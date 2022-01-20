Community Effort : Nagaland Village Builds 5,000 Seating-Capacity Makeshift Indoor Stadium

NET Web Desk

Indoor sporting facilities with climate-controlled environments, superior playing conditions plays a significant role among sports aspirants. Responding to its benefits, the Thipüzu Village, located under Phek district of Nagaland has erected a indoor stadium to host a mega wrestling meet for nine villages.

The residents of this hamlet located about 52 kms from Kohima, have themselves constructed the temporary indoor stadium under the theme ‘Do It Yourself’ (DIY). Incorporating of a seating capacity of around 5,000 people, this 210×210 feet stadium is gearing-up to host the 29th Chokri Area Wrestling Association meet from today.

It is made up of bamboo, wood, greenhouse nets, and tarpaulin. According to the management chairman of the wrestling meet, Veshuzo, about 1,800 metres of greenhouse nets were used to build the rooftop, while about 100 kg tarpaulin was used to construct the walls of the stadium.

According to reports, this stadium depicts the hardwork and dedication of about 30 locals led by Medove Tetseo, who constructed the concerned stadium within 14 days, without taking the help of any kinds of blueprint.

However, about 230 villagers carried the construction stuffs, such as – bamboo and wood to the mentioned site of construction for about 4 days. The total construction cost of this indoor stadium is around Rs 80,000, as informed by Veshuzo.

Constructed in the midst of the ground, the indoor stadium has four entry gates to the arena (two main gates and two mini gates). The remaining space will be used for parking, hotels and shops, it was informed.

The wrestling arena built in the centre will accommodate less than the estimated 5,000 seating capacity. The structure will also be used to host the 7th edition of Japfüphiki Chokri Baptist Khriesarüü Krotho (JCBKK), a religious conference of Chokri area of Chakhesang tribe and southern area of Angami tribe, a congregation scheduled to be held from January 28 to 30.