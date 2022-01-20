COVID-19 Cases Soar In Tripura; Highest Single-Day Fatalities Recorded During 24 Hrs

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 20, 2022 : During the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Tripura has recorded the highest number of seven deaths due to the its deadly infections, along with other comorbidities during the last 24 hours across the state.

According to the state’s Health department bulletin, it is informed that out of 8709 samples tested during the last 24 hours, a total of 1185 people were found to have been infected with COVID-19 across different parts of Tripura.

The positivity rate stood at 13.61 percent and recorded seven deaths while a total of 609 patients recuperated from this virus till Wednesday last.

Out of 1185 positive patients, West Tripura district is leading with 438 cases, followed by South Tripura district with 150 cases, Gomati district with 144 cases, Unakoti district with 131 cases, Dhalai district with 128 cases, North Tripura with 107 cases, 46 cases in Khowai district and 41 cases in Sepahijala district.

As of now, 22,83,605 samples were tested and 95,388 persons were found to be infected while 86,849 patients recovered from the infections. The death toll stands at 852 so far.

Citing the statistics of vaccination, altogether 48,93,207 doses were administered comprising of 27,14,082 of first doses and 21,55,973 of second doses were given. A total of 23,152 precautionary doses were administered so far while the first dose of vaccination has been administered among 96,661 teenagers aged between 15-18 years in Tripura.