Indian Army Approaches Chinese PLA; Seeks Assistance To Locate Missing Arunachal Pradesh Teen

NET Web Desk

The Indian Army have approached the China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and sought its assistance in locating the whereabouts of a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh – Miram Taron, on their side and return him as per established protocol, as reported by news agency ANI.

According to reports, based on receipt of information regarding the same, the Indian Army have immediately contacted its Chinese counterparts through an established mechanism and sought for safe return of the teenager – a native of Zido Village in Upper Siang district.

On Wednesday, the Arunachal Pradesh’s MP Tapir Gao informed that PLA has abducted a 17-year-old boy, from the Indian territory of state’s Upper Siang district on Tuesday.

He added that the shameless incident took place in a location adjacent to Tsangpo river – which is termed as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.

Meanwhile, Gao further stated that the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Nisith Pramanik about the incident and urged him to undertake necessary steps associated with this regard.

This shameless move initiated by PLA comes in the wake of disengagement process which is due in areas of Hot Springs, Depsang bulge & Demchok in eastern Ladakh, and the recent culmination of 14 round of India-China Corps Commander Level meeting.

According to The Hindu report, in September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district who were released after intervention from Indian Government.

China’s geographical threats into Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh have continued to escalate throughout years and have put India under tensions. Although several meetings have been held to lessen the ongoing border tensions but inconclusive outcomes is all being reported by defence experts. Whereas, defence experts have also witnessed a rise in abduction of youth hailing from these regions by the Chinese Army with an intent to push India under additional pressure.