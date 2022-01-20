Meghalaya : NPP Leader Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Murder

NET Web Desk

A Jowai District and Sessions Court on Wednesday has sentenced the National People’s Party’s (NPP) Working President in East Jaintia Hills District, Nidamon Chullet to life imprisonment for his involvement into a February 2008 murder case.

Chullet has been convicted under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murdering one Ewanmida Lhuid in February 2008, following a brawl.

Its worthy to note that a case was registered against the NPP leader based on a First Information Report (FIR) lodged on February 10, 2008 by Magan Sing Lhuid – a retired IAS officer & relative of the victim.

Meanwhile, another accused identified as Coming alias Koming Rabon have been sentenced for seven years of imprisonment.

According to reports, Chullet will file an appeal in the Meghalaya High Court (HC) challenging the judgement passed by Jowai District and Sessions Court.

Chullet is also said to be a key accused in a assault case involving two women rights activists, identified as – Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma.

These women activists were attacked by unknown persons, while they attempted to expose the illegal rat-hole mining and its transportation in the East Khasi Hills district on November 8, 2018.