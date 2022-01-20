Mizoram : More Than 90 Myanmar Nationals Seeking Refuge In Mamit; Claims SDO

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mamit district Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Vanlalhmachhuana and his team today conducted a spot verification of Myanmarese at various villages of the district.

Sources revealed that the authorities have recorded atleast 92 Myanmar nationals seeking refuge inside the district and more are yet to be recorded.

Notably, all Myanmar nationals seeking refuge within the district have been given Rs. 600 per head along with Legal Awareness. They are advised to emerge as contributing members of the society and to refrain from smuggling of contraband items.

According to RD Darthanzauva – a senior journalist from Mamit, the Myanmar nationals are currently residing in 10 villages of the district – Ailawng, Khawrihmim, Lengte, Nghalchawm, Reiek, Dapchhuah, Dampui, Mamit Luangpawl, Mamit Venghlun and Zamuang. Most of them are currently residing with their Mizo relatives.

However, the spot verification process to identify the same will be completed by January 22, 2022.