Mizoram : NITI Aayog Delegates Brief CM On State’s Progress Towards SDG Index 2020

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Adviser (SDGs) of NITI Aayog – Sanyukta Samaddar, alongwith other delegates today called-on the Chief Minister Zoramthanga at his office chamber and discussed about Mizoram’s position in the National Institution for Transforming India-Aayog (NITI-Aayog)’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

They also forwarded a detailed presentation on Mizoram’s position in National Multi Dimensional Poverty Index, Baseline Report and discussed ways to improve the same.

Meanwhile, the presentation presented by NITI Aayog Adviser highlighted the various sectors where Mizoram needs improvement, including – Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Life on Land, women’s health and nutrition, Gross Enrolment Ratio in education and training of teachers.