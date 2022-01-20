Mizoram : Over 50 MYC-Trained Aspirants Joined Defence Sector During 2020-21 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) Chairman Dr Vanlaltanpuia today called on the Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan and informed him on various schemes and projects undertaken by the Commission for youth employment.

MYC Chairman briefed the Hon’ble Governor about the genesis of the Youth Commission in the State and various achievements attained under its belt.

Dr. Hari Babu lauded the Youth Commission for its successes and informed Dr. Vanlatanpuia that Youth Commission alongwith the Labour, Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (LESDE) must stress on identifying various skills required for youth under the Skill Development Ministry.

Its worthy to note that Mizoram Youth Commission is currently taking-up training for youth on various programmes like JEE/NEET/IIT/SMATEE OFFLINE COACHING CLASS, Online Skills Development Programme courses with MZU leh SSC/IBPS COACHING CLASS, and is currently having 20 youth under its wing for IAS Coaching.

It has also achieved immense success in organizing training and coaching for defence aspirants, and under their trainings, 56 Mizo youth have joined various branches of Defence during 2020-2021.