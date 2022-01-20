Nagaland : 25-Yrs-Old Wrestler From Thenyizu Hamlet Wins ‘Chokri Area Wrestling Association’

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

A 25-yrs-old wrestler hailing from Thenyizu village, Venüzo Dawhuo have been adjudged as the champion of the 29 wrestling meet of the “Chokri Area Wrestling Association (CAWA)”.

Son of Nezohü Dawhuo, Venüzo weighs about 99kgs and measures 5ft 11 inch. Altogether, 32 wrestlers participated in the event which was held at Thipuzu village under Phek district today.

Nagaland Advisor for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UD & MA) Dr Neikiesalie Nicky Kire stressing on promoting the traditional Naga wrestling among the non-Tenyimi tribes, challenged the different wrestling organizations, especially Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA) to tour other districts and encourage wrestlers to participate and promote the very own Naga wrestling thereby assuring his support towards this endeavour.

The Winner was awarded with a cash prize of 90,000, the second position with 70,000, third position – Rs 60,000 and the fourth position holder with Rs 50,000. However, a cash amount of Rs 50,000 is also being set for the winner of Under-16 category prize. Venuzo Dawhuo stood as the reigning champion of the Nagaland Wrestling Association 2020 and Chakesang Wrestling association.

Its worthy to note that concerned event was held at the 6000 seated, 210 diameter makeshift mini stadium built by the villagers, a team led by 55-years-old Medoveyi Tetseo – a carpenter & farmer by profession. Constructed within 14 days, this makeshift arena costed Rs 80,000.

Tetseo is an innovatior who has been conferred with “Innovative Farmers Award – 2021” by the IARI (Indian Agricultural Research Institute) for developing a low-cost diesel operated paddy thresher in 2019.

Altogether, along with 30 volunteers & local labourers from Thipuzu Village, this stadium has been constructed with locally available resources such as – bamboo and wood. About 1,800 metres of greenhouse nets were used to build the rooftop, while about 100 kg tarpaulin was used to construct the walls of the stadium.

This temporary indoor stadium will also host the ‘Japhuphiki Chokri Baptist Khresa Ruu Krotho’ convention which is scheduled from January 28-30, 2022. Altogether 10 Chakesang villages and 14 Angami villages will be attending the convention.