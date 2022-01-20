RSS Chief Mohan Bhagat To Visit Tripura On January 24

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 20, 2022 : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive in Tripura for four-day state visit on January 24 next.

Bijoy Debbarma, Superintendent of Police (SP) (Security), Government of Tripura have issued a letter to the District Magistrate (DM) of West Tripura district urging the official to arrange accommodation for 17 SSG/CISF PSOs and Escort Team in connection with visit of Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief ‘Z+’ (Plus) category protection in Tripura from January 24 to 27 next.

A team of four CISF personnel (Head Constable and Constable) will arrive at Agartala Railway Station on January 21 next at 12.50 PM by train for advance security laisoning in connection with visit of Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief ‘Z+’ category to Tripura from January 24 to 27 next and they will stay at Agartala till completion of VIP visit.

Further, a team of 13 CISF personnel (Dy.CO-1, SI-2, HC/Constable-10) will arrive at Agartala Railway Station on January 22 next at 4 PM by train in connection with visit of Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief.

Since, as per the tour programme, Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief ‘Z+’ (Plus) category protectee will state at Sewadham, Paschim Champamura, Khayerpur in West Tripura district, therefore, it is also requested that accommodation of CISF personnel may be arranged nearest to the stay of protectee as required by the CISF.