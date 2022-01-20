Sikkim : Marathon Man – Amar Subba Finishes Third In 120k Trail Run Hosted By Maharashtra

The much-famed ‘Marathon man of Sikkim’, Amar Subba (52) has bagged the third position in 120k trail run organized by “The Jumping Gorilla Mountain Trail Run” which was held on January 15, 2022 at Gaud Dara Pune in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, his student Nimsang Limboo has been conferred as the winner in 30 Km trail run category. Similarly, Mr Bikram Thapa (Project Life) successfully completed the 60 km trail run.

Considered to be a much tougher & challenging sport event, the trail run was organized on difficult terrains, encircled with rocky mountains, muddy and slippery trails and risky ridges.

“This is one of the best and toughest world level trail run organized in India which is associated with internationally certified organizations like – Washington Midget Racing Association (WMRA), International Trail Run Association (ITRA), World Athletics and Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB)”, shared Amar Subba.

Its worthy to note that Amar Subba (52) has his name recorded in the 2012 ‘Limca Book of Records’ for successfully completing a Solo 440 km Marathon along the foothills of the Himalayas and areas such as – Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Siliguri and Dooars in 7 days.