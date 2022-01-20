Sikkim : NGT Halts Illegal Constructions In Gangtok, SNS Welcomes Decision

Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS) – an apex & influential Civil Society Organization (CSO) of Sikkim has welcomed the decision of National Green Tribunal (NGT) to halt the alleged illegal construction at old west point school area in Gangtok.

“In our constant pursuit to highlight the various illegalities of present government in public domain, the ongoing PPP project at Old West Point area was one of them. It is heartening to learn that National Green Tribunal issued stay order after Dr. Bina Basnett filed a PIL. We congratulate and extend our solidarity to Dr. Bina Basnett and numerous people who supported the initiative.” – asserted a press release issued by the Chief Patron, Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj, Tseten Tashi Bhutia.

The press release reads, “in the midst of administrative failure, lawlessness and chaos in Sikkim, we are happy to learn that Ms. Saloni Pradhan, SDM, Jorethang took a bold step and cancelled numerous illegal land registrations. Her decision to uphold the Old Laws and Article 371F is exemplary and is in the best interests of Sikkim and it’s people.”

Similarly, “many illegal trade license were denied renewal in Geyzing Municipality when Ms. Bhumika Pradhan was Municipality Executive Officer. Her determination to uproot illegal trade license is praiseworthy and a path breaking initiative in safeguarding the rights of Sikkimese people” – the communique further reads.

“However, the ruling party and state government is reluctant to initiate action against those people who are fraudulently obtaining Certificate of Identification, Trade License and Land Registration in Sikkim. In place of strict action against such people, ruling party is patronizing them for their dirty vote bank politics. Ruling party may be reminded that people of Sikkim are watching and such patronage of illegality will not be tolerated anymore.” – adds the release.

It further states that “we take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to our brave daughters Dr. Bina Basnett, Ms. Saloni Pradhan and Ms. Bhumika Pradhan for being a torch bearer and leading from the front. It is a true example of women empowerment and we believe that our state bureaucrats will take inspiration from them and uphold the sanctity of old laws and Article 371F wherever required.”

The Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj have also demanded strict action against those individuals who have fraudulently obtained various documents dishonouring the provisions of Article 371F. “Action should also be taken as per the Sikkim Government Service Rules against those officers/employees who were involved in issuing fake and illegal documents.” – reads the release.