Sikkim : Organic Cultivator – Dilli Maya Bhattarai Conferred With “Best Progressive Farmer Award 2021”

Sikkim’s Dilli Maya Bhattarai from Gangtok has been conferred with the “Best Progressive Farmer Award 2021” for her outstanding contribution in the system of production and management of agricultural farming in the state.

This award was presented during the 48th Foundation Day of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Complex for North-Eastern Hill Region (NEHR), Umiam, Meghalaya which was virtually held last week.

Bhattarai is a successful entrepreneur of modern farming through the utilization of agro-technologies, economic prosperity and human values combined with simplicity, thriftiness and knowledge. She believes every farmer should follow the integrated way of farming as these results in complementary and supplementary methods that enhance the productivity of crops. Her novel approach of progressive farming has pushed her towards the path of economic progress.

Bhattarai’s success has inspired other farmers through various local multimedia channels and social media. She has become a role model and a beacon of knowledge for the farming community to adopt diversification in agriculture for higher income and sustainability. She has set a great instance of how adoption of integrated farming practices could be the way forward for farmers. The techie-turned-farmer has also opened an organic shop in the village, where she sells her produce. She explains, “organic farming sustains the environment”.

Innovative farmer Smt. Bhattarai extended her deep gratitude to ICAR-KVK, East Sikkim, Ranipool for the opportunity to publicize her farm innovations on such an important occasion of ICAR NEH Region. She expressed her thankfulness to the ICAR-KVK, East Sikkim and the Food Security and Agriculture Development Department, Govt. of Sikkim for technology backstopping through input support system.

Overwhelmed with the success, the Joint Director, ICAR RC for NEH Region, Sikkim Centre, Dr. R. Laha has extended his best wishes and urged the farming community to develop better innovations to transform agriculture into a more profitable and sustainable medium along the state.

Meanwhile, the team of Dr. Janak Singh, SMS-Plant Breeding & Head (I/c), Dr. Manoj Kumar, SMS-Agronomy and Sh. Boniface Lepcha, SMS-Horticulture of ICAR–KVK, East Sikkim engrossed in the implementation of the modern scientific technology at farmer’s field for the up-liftment of livelihood of the farmer. We all are proud for Smt. Dilli Maya Bhattarai being awardees of “Best Progressive Farmer Award” of ICAR RC NEHR, Umiam, Meghalaya for the year 2021.