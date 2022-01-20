COVID-19 Infected State-Government Employees Will Be Granted 7 Days Leave : Assam CM

NET Web Desk

Amid the spurt in COVID-19 infections and the detection of “Omicron” cases, the Assam Government have decided to provide some relaxation to its infected government employees by entitling a 7-days mandatory leave.

This decision was undertaken during the cabinet meeting held at Haflong on Wednesday.

According to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, “state cabinet has approved that state government employees will be entitled to seven-day leave if infected with COVID-19 and on eight days have join office unless it requires hospitalization.”

On Thursday, the northeastern state of Assam has logged a total of 7929 cases with 12 fatalities. The overall positivity rate has reached 12.92%. Meanwhile, the recovery rate currently stands at 92.81%.