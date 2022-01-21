’50 Mizoram Police Raising Day’ : All You Need To Know About Its History & Achievements

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Marking the Raising Day of Mizoram Police, Chief Minister Zoramthanga today inaugurated the 50th Raising Day monument at Police Headquarters, a mega-event graced by the CM & state Home Minister Lalchamliana. On the occasion, lets check-out the brief history and foundation of this Police Force.

Brief History of the State Police :

Prior to 1972, Mizoram remained as one of the districts under Assam, whose police forces was headed by Assam Superintendent of Police (SP). On 21st January 1972, Mizo District was entitled with Union Territory (UT) status and Mizoram Police became an entity – a separate police force on its own. The first Inspector General of Police (I.G.P.) of Mizoram was Mr. I.J. Verma, under whose leadership, the Police Reorganization Scheme was put into operation in 1973.

Mizoram Police under its umbrella, incorporates of 11 Police districts – all of whom together comprises of 17 Police Sub-Divisions, 43 Police stations and 13 Police outposts, 8 armed police battallions, CID (Crime), CID (SB), MPRO, Aizawl Traffic Unit, Fire and Emergency Services and Security unit.

Meanwhile, it comprises of – a police Training school at Thenzawl established in 1973 under the aegis of 1st Battalion Mizoram Armed Police at Lungverh, Sakawrtuichhun and continued as such till 31st March 1986. The Training Centre was officially recognized and established on 1st April 1986. In May 2011, Police Training Centre, Lungverh was shifted to Thenzawl, Serchhip District. Since then, it was declared as a full fledged Police Training Centre and later on it was upgraded to full-fledged Police Training School.

Achievements :

During the last 50 years, Mizoram Police has obtained innumerable achievements. 492 kgs of Methamphetamine worth Rs. 97,55,00,000 was seized by Mizoram Police at Vairengte Police Chackgate on 29/02/2020, which according to the records maintained by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) is the largest amount of Methamphetamine seized in India by Police at one time.

On September 29, 2020 a huge quantity of arms and ammunitions were seized from the illegal possession of three persons at Phuldungsei. A case was registered and Chargesheet was submitted against the three arrested accused persons.

Besides, 5,00,000 tablets of Methamphetamine worth of Rs. 10 crores was seized by Mizoram Police on August 26, 2021.

During 2021, cash and items worth Rs. 21,33,680.00 (21 lakhs) has been recovered by Kolasib District Police in connection with different cases dealt by them. A total of 15 personnel from the concerned Police Force won President’s Medal for gallantry, 41 Personnel won Police medal for gallantry, 24 personnel won presidents medal for Distinguished service, 163 personnel who won President’s medal for Meritorious services.

During the same period, 9 personnel had won Fire service meritorious service, 132 personnel won Administrator’s/Governor’s gold Medal, 34 Personnel won Administrator’s/ Governor’s silver Medal, 3 police officer’s won Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation, and 3 police personnel had also won Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Police Training.