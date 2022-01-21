First Lieutenant Governor To Be Conferred With ‘Arunachal Ratna’; Check-Out Key Cabinet Decisions

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet decided on Thursday to bestow the highest state award – ‘Arunachal Ratna’, on Late K A A Raja, the first Lieutenant Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, in recognition of his immense and selfless contributions to the socio-economic and political development of the frontier state.

Commemorating the launch of ’50th Golden Jubilee’ celebrations, a cabinet meeting was held at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district. Other significant decisions made during the meeting include :

1. Providing financial support of Rs 1 lakh each to 500 top performing women Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Rs 2 lakhs as capital support each to 300 primary-level federations for procurement of good transport vehicle.

2. Formulating district-level good governance index for all-round development and for ease of living of citizens.

3. Besides, 50 government schools will be developed as ‘Golden Jubilee Model School’ at estimated cost of Rs 500 Crores.

4. To complete and inaugurate 365 physical infrastructure projects within this Golden Jubilee year period.

5. Golden Jubilee Merit Award (Rs 2 lakh cash prize) to Students from Arunachal Pradesh securing admissions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM), National Law Universities (NLUs) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

6. Arunachal Pradesh Infrastructure Financing Authority to meet development needs of the State.

7. Under ‘Golden Jubilee Border Village Illumination Programme’, 50 stand alone mini and micro hydel to be developed near international borders at the cost of Rs 200 Crores.

8. An additional fixed deposit of Rs 5000 as topup amount over existing Rs 20,000 under ‘Dulari Kanya Scheme’ to the ‘Golden Jubilee Daughters’ born between 20 Jan 2022 – 20 Jan 2023 and are fully immunized.

The month-long celebrations of the 50th anniversary of naming of Arunachal Pradesh kickstarts in Ziro Valley of Lower Subansiri district where the state got its name and Union Territory status in 1972. Featuring cultural and literary events, indigenous games and sports, the festival will showcase rich tradition and culture of the state.

State Cabinet meeting at Ziro. Chaired the cabinet meeting today on auspicious day of Golden Jubilee celebration of Arunachal Pradesh. Hon’ble Speaker @pasang_sona Ji and Hon’ble MP @TapirGao Ji joined the meeting as special guests. pic.twitter.com/vXDVTN1STZ — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 20, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the state Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed the same, “Commemorating the launch of Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh, the State Cabinet meet was held at Ziro today. In line with the theme of the celebrations – Celebrating the past… Nurturing the Future – the following important decisions were taken in the meeting.” – he wrote.

Commemorating the launch of Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh, the State Cabinet meet was held at Ziro today. In line with the theme of the celebrations – Celebrating the past… Nurturing the Future – the following important decisions were taken in the meeting. pic.twitter.com/TNShLZ57fP — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 20, 2022

This event will culminate on February 20, 2022 at Itanagar during the 36th Statehood Day celebrations.

Formerly known as the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA), it gained the Union Territory (UT) status on January 20, 1972 and was renamed as Arunachal Pradesh, which attained the recognition of a full-fledged state with effect from February 20, 1987.