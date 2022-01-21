Arunachal Pradesh Registers 449 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 58,271 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 449 fresh new cases thereby pushing the state’s tally of confirmed cases to 58,271 – the highest single-day spike reported so far this month in the frontier state, informed the state Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa.

However, the death toll remained unchanged at 282 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has the highest number of active cases at 172, West Kameng – 35, Namsai (47), Papumpare (40), Changlang (29), East Siang – 22, Lohit with 28 cases and West Siang – 18 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,260 active cases, while 55,729 patients have recovered from the disease thus far. A total of 12,22,928 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,638 on Thursday, Jampa said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 27.41 per cent.