COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1199 New Cases; 22.36% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1199 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 22.36%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 9347. While, a total of 1,57,253 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 576 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 5362 samples were tested on January 20, 2022, out of which 528 samples belonged to males, while 671 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 756 belonged to symptomatic patients, 443 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,47,330. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 86 (24.71%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 45 (18.52%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1046 (22.47%) & 22 (18.80%) positive cases respectively.