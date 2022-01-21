COVID-19 Update : Tripura Registers 1,034 Positive Cases With 5 Fatalities 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 21, 2022 : In last 24 hours, Tripura has recorded 1,034 positive cases and five patients succumbed to death across the state.

The state’s Health department bulletin on Friday informed altogether 8440 samples were tested and among them, 1,034 people were found to have been infected with COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

As per the positive cases, the positivity rate stands at 12.25 percent and recorded five deaths while a total of 872 patients recovered from this virus till Thursday last.

Among these 1,034 positive patients, West Tripura district is leading with 395 cases, followed by South Tripura district with 122 cases, Gomati district with 94 cases, Unakoti district with 97 cases, Dhalai district with 140 cases, North Tripura with 112 cases, 30 cases in Khowai district and 44 cases in Sepahijala district.

Till date, 22,92,045 samples were tested and 96,422 persons were found to be infected while 87,721 patients recovered. The death toll stands at 857 so far.