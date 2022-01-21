Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.6 Strikes Mizoram; Tremors Felt Across Northeastern States

NET Web Desk

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck ‘58 kms South-east’ of Champhai, Mizoram on Friday. The earthquake struck at roughly 3:42 PM, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at 23.10 degrees latitude and 93.75 degrees longitude. Its depth, on the other hand, was measured to be 60 kms.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.6, Occurred on 21-01-2022, 15:42:32 IST, Lat: 23.10 & Long: 93.75, Depth: 60 Km ,Location: 58km SE of Champhai, Mizoram, India” – tweeted by the National Center for Seismology.

It’s worth noting that geologists believe the Kopili fault zone, which is closer to the Himalayan Frontal Thrust, is the primary cause of these jolts. This is a seismically active area falling in the highest Seismic Hazard Zone V.

A 300-kilometer-long and 50-kilometer-wide lineament that runs from Manipur’s western border to the tri-junction of Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam. Lower crustal dextral strike-slip earthquakes are generated by the Kopili fault, which is a transpressional fracture.