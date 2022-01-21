Forcible Imposition Of COVID-19 Shots Causes Mental Trauma Among Students : ANCSU To Nagaland Government

NET Web Desk

The All Nagaland College Students’ Union (ANCSU) has appealed the Nagaland Government to stop the process of forcibly administering COVID-19 inoculation among students for attending classes/appear in examinations, which is believed to “put massive mental trauma and emotional stress to the students’ fraternity.”

Referring such directives as “undemocratic practices”, the students’ body through a letter addressed to the Nagaland Chief Secretary (CS) lauded the contributions and concerned efforts put by the government for combating the pandemic, but highlighted that “compromising students academic value at the cause of education is irrational.”

“ANCSU is confident that your authority will take the matter on priority and introduce standard measures to tackle the situation which does not compromise quality of education but ensure meritocracy,” – the letter further reads.

Its worthy to note that recently, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has also expressed strong concern on multiple complaints registered against authorities for making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students to attend classes/appear in examinations.

“Vaccination should be taken with the free will and clear conscience of the receiver and not forced upon.” – it mentioned.