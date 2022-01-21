Manipur : Banned Militant Outfit Calls-For ‘Total Shutdown’ On Republic Day

NET Web Desk

The banned militant outfit – Socialist Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (SOREPA) has called-for a ‘total shutdown’ on Republic Day, with an intent to terminate its celebrations into the northeastern state of Manipur.

According to a press release issued by the publicity board of the outfit, this shutdown shall commence from 1 AM of January 26, which shall remain in force till 5 PM of the same day.

The outfit asserted that rituals, media, emergency & health services will be exempted from the purview of this shutdown. It alleged that people of Khalistan, Kashmir and Western Southeast Asia (WESEA) region have been bearing the brunt of colonialism, as India did not mention their sentiments while formulating its rule-book.

Extension of the draconian AFSPA 1958 in Nagaland and Manipur recently is another reminder that India has no regard for people in the WESEA region who are Mongoloid, SOREPA added. Deliberating further that the entire WESEA region was never a part of India, the outfit claimed that Republic Day celebration has nothing to do with the people of WESEA, Khalistan and Kashmir.